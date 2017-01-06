US: Flat ISM-manufacturing reading expected this time around - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank points out that US ISM-manufacturing has declined for the past two months as a sign that sentiment among purchasing managers may have peaked in February and whether it will decline again isn’t clear.

Key Quotes

“The best regional gauges for predicting ISM are the Philly Fed (which soared from 22 to 38.8) and the Richmond Fed (which tanked from 20 down to 1). I’m going with a flat ISM this time around.”