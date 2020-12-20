US Fiscal Stimulus: House Speaker Pelosi said to be insisting on a House vote Sunday

Latest updates from Capitol Hill suggest that the US policymakers are near to voting on the much-awaited coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus bill.

As per CNN’s Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju’s sources, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists on voting on the key bill on Sunday.

Some tea leaf reading on timing. House Dems getting briefed from 5-630p on relief deal, then from 7p-830p on omnibus package. Bills still need to go through House Rules. And then House floor.

And Pelosi is insistent on a House vote tonight, per sources, so it’s going to be late — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 20, 2020

House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also signaled that they are “Getting real close,” per CNN reporter.

More signs of a late night: Schumer just asked me: “Getting your cots ready?”



Asked him if he they will need to do a one-day stopgap to keep govt open, and he would only say: “Getting real close.” https://t.co/h69lnlqU1D — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 20, 2020

Risks remain heavy…

Although the US Congress members are trying to keep the markets positive, a new strain of COVID-19, identified by the UK, joins the Brexit woes to weigh on the risks. That said, AUD/USD begins the week with a 30-pip downside gap to 0.7585 during the early Asian session on Monday.