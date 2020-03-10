US financial conditions have deteriorated to worst level since 2009

Bloomberg's US Financial Conditions Index, a measure of stress in the markets, has deteriorated to -2.882, its worst level since the great financial crash of 2008/09.

The decline will put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut rates by 50 basis points next week. The central bank delivered a 50 basis point cut last week, but the move failed to bring cheer to the markets.

US stocks plunged by over 8% on Monday as coronavirus-led risk-off intensified with the oil price crash.



