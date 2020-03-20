US: Fed’s options for additional stimulus are limited – JP Morgan

The Fed’s options for additional stimulus are limited, and each comes with a set of complications that challenge their viability, economists at JP Morgan Asset Management apprise.

Key quotes

“An overhaul of regulatory conditions: Current liquidity requirements and a ban on proprietary trading prevents banks from supporting credit markets; adjustments to these rules could ease conditions. However, regulatory reform is a slow process and unlikely in the near-term.”

“A broadened policy remit: Negative interest rates or an expanded asset purchase program by which the Fed can purchase corporate bonds. Such changes would likely require Congressional approval.”

“A targeted lending program: Additional support for virus-impacted small and medium-size firms. Future lending programs will require additional support from and coordination with the U.S. Treasury.”