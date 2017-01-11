US: Fed's extreme makeover - Rabobank

US: Fed's extreme makeover - RabobankBy Sandeep Kanihama
President Trump could have a major impact on the Fed’s course in coming years as he is nominating a new Fed Chair, Vice Chair, and most of the Board of Governors, according to Philip Marey, Senior US Strategist at Rabobank.
Key Quotes
“This amount of Fed appointments by a single President is extraordinary and not by design. However, the high turnover in the Board of Governors has made it possible.”
“This allows President Trump to align the Fed’s policies with his own economic agenda. After the extreme makeover, we are likely to see the Fed support Trump’s efforts at deregulation. What’s more, Trump can choose whether he wants monetary policy to be hawkish or dovish in the coming years.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.