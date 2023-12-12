US: Federal government posts $314 billion deficit in November

The US government recorded a $314 billion budget deficit in November, larger than the $301 expected. The Treasury Department informed that receipts totalled $275 billion and outlays $589 billion. It compares to a deficit of $248 billion during the same month of last year.
