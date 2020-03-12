Given the current market panic and the slow progress in effective policy measures by the federal government, the FOMC is likely to decide to cut the lower bound of the target range for the federal funds rate back to zero this month, according to economists at Rabobank.
Key quotes
“Our baseline forecast is now a 100 bps rate cut at the end of the March 17-18 meeting of the FOMC. However, we do not rule out an emergency cut prior to that meeting.”
“If the Fed will have cut by less than 100 bps on March 18, we expect they will be forced to go to zero later in March.”
“In the coming months we may also see the start of another round of quantitative easing.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes amid USD strength, after the ECB
EUR/USD has crashed to around 1.1150, over 100 pips. The US dollar is attracting safe-haven bonds amid the coronavirus panic and the euro is unimpressed by the ECB's measures and by the lack of support for Italy.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.26 amid panic US dollar buying
GBP/USD has plunged below 1.26 as the dollar storms the board amid panic US dollar buying amid the coronavirus crisis. The UK government is set to impose restrictions.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Even cryptos cannot escape the coronavirus bloodbath
The crypto market has been smashed today with Bitcoin falling over 23%. Now the downside levels on the chart are in focus, with the 138.2% the next major Fib zone.
Gold dives to near 2-week lows, below $1600 mark
Gold extended its steep intraday decline and tumbled to near two-week lows, below the $1600 round-figure mark in the last hour.
WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss
WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.