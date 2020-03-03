US: Fed to ease further by the end of Q2 – Wells Fargo

The Federal Reserve cut its target range for the interest rate 50 bps on Wednesday. Analysts at Wells Fargo look for the FOMC to ease further by the end of the second quarter.
Key Quotes:
“Growth in the countries that have been adversely affected by the outbreak to date (e.g., China, South Korea, Italy, etc.) should exert headwinds on U.S. export growth in coming months. In addition, individuals in the United States are starting to cancel travel, which will negatively affect U.S. airlines and travel destinations.”
“The temporary closure of factories in the affected countries could lead to supply chain disruptions in the United States, which could then cause production in the economy to downshift sharply.”
“The recent swoon in the stock market and the associated widening in corporate bond spreads represents a tightening in financial market conditions.”
“We look for the FOMC to cut rates further.”
“The exact timing of additional rate cuts is highly uncertain because it depends largely on the evolution of the coronavirus outbreak. But at this point we look for the committee to cut rates a total of 50 more basis points by the end of the second quarter. That said, we readily acknowledge that this forecast could be upended by the evolution of the outbreak. If the outbreak is quickly contained, not only in the United States but in most foreign economies as well, then the FOMC may not end up cutting further. If, on the other hand, the outbreak in the United States accelerates sharply, then the U.S. economy could conceivably slip into a mild recession. In that event, the FOMC could cut rates all the way back to the zero lower bound.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD heads back towards 1.1200 as US Treasury yields crash
The bulls regain control, driving EUR/USD back towards the two-month high of 1.1212, reached after the Fed shocked markets with an emergency rate cut of 50 bps in response to the coronavirus crisis. The Fed cut-led crash in the US Treasury yields underpins the major.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after the Fed-fueled leap
GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, off the highs. Cable leaped when the Federal Reserve announced an emergency 50bp rate cut in response to the coronavirus.
US 10-year Treasury yields hit historic low below 1%, S&P 500 futures dive 2%
The emergency rate cut move by the US Federal Reserve to shield the US economy from the impact of the coronavirus doesn’t seem to have gone down too well with the markets, as they took it as a sign that the US economy is in a panic situation.
Gold: Bulls charge to VPOC, opens prospects of a 23.6% Fib retracement
Gold prices are back to the current range's point of control with a burst to life from the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut of 50 basis points sending the yellow metal over 3.65% higher and US yields to record lows.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.