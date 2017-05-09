US: Fed speak in focus - TDS

US: Fed speak in focus - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS point out that Fed Governor Brainard will give a speech on the economic outlook and monetary policy at 8:00 ET and will be a key economic event for today’s session.
Key Quotes
“Brainard holds a strong dovish bias, so we would not be surprised to see her express concern with the level of inflation. Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari (voter) will hold a town hall event at 13:10 ET and Dallas Fed President Kaplan (voter) will give a speech to a local business group after the close at 19:00 ET.”
“Factory orders for July are the lone economic release and markets look for a -3.3% m/m pullback after the sharp decline in preliminary durable goods orders.”
