US: Fed speak in focus - TDS

Analysts at TDS point out that Fed Governor Brainard will give a speech on the economic outlook and monetary policy at 8:00 ET and will be a key economic event for today’s session.

Key Quotes

“Brainard holds a strong dovish bias, so we would not be surprised to see her express concern with the level of inflation. Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari (voter) will hold a town hall event at 13:10 ET and Dallas Fed President Kaplan (voter) will give a speech to a local business group after the close at 19:00 ET.”

“Factory orders for July are the lone economic release and markets look for a -3.3% m/m pullback after the sharp decline in preliminary durable goods orders.”