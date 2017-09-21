US: Fed Philly index expected to fall in September – Danske Bank

US: Fed Philly index expected to fall in September – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
In the US, the Fed Philly index for September is due to be released, which analysts at Danske Bank expect to fall somewhat given the extremely large gap between ISM manufacturing and Markit PMI manufacturing.
Key Quotes
“The numbers may be somewhat affected by the recent hurricanes although it remains our base case that any impact should be short-lived.”
