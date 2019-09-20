US Fed increases holdings of treasury securities - Xinhua News Agency

The US Federal Reserve's (Fed) holding of US treasury securities rose by $3,934 million to $2,102,090 million during the week ended Sept. 18, data from the Federal Reserve showed on Thursday.

Key points

Majority of securities that the Fed holds are longer term securities issued by the US government like Treasury notes and Treasury bonds.

The average daily figure of Mortgage Backed Securities (MBS) holdings decreased by $913 million to $1,488,692 million for the week ending September 18.

