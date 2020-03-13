US: Fed call changed to a 100bps rate cut – Standard Chartered

Strategists at Standard Chartered Bank have changed their Fed call and are now expecting a bigger rate cut at the next FOMC meeting on 18 March.

Key quotes

“We now expect a 100bps cut at the March FOMC (versus our previous call of 25bps). We are sceptical that such deep rate cuts are necessary or sufficient as a policy response, but we doubt that the Fed will risk under-delivering.”

“We suspect that along with conventional monetary easing, the FOMC will sketch out policies aimed specifically at providing a credit buffer to the private sector.”