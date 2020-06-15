US FDA warns on reduced effectiveness of Remdesivir

While offering another barrier to the market’s latest risk-on sentiment, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns over the use of the coronavirus (COVID-19) drug Remdesivir. The much-championed cure to the pandemic was challenged on the ground that it reduces the effectiveness of the virus treatment.
Key quotes
The US FDA is warning health care providers about a newly discovered potential drug interaction related to the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir, which has received emergency use authorization for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe disease.
Based on a recently completed non-clinical laboratory study, the FDA is revising the fact sheet for health care providers that accompanies the drug to state that co-administration of remdesivir and chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine sulfate is not recommended as it may result in reduced antiviral activity of remdesivir.
In addition, the FDA revised the fact sheet for health care providers to clarify dosing and administration recommendations and to provide additional safety data and supporting data from clinical trials conducted by both the National Institutes of Health and the drug sponsor, Gilead Sciences Inc.
Market reaction
Although the early-Asian session on Tuesday paid a little heed to the news, as portrayed by the S&P 500 Futures’ 0.65% rise, the update probes the market’s latest optimism.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery moves above 0.6900 with eyes on RBA minutes
AUD/USD breaks the choppy range between 0.6900 and 0.6925. The pair earlier benefited from the Fed’s effort to restore investors’ confidence via corporate bond buying. RBA minutes, Aussie House Price Index and qualitative catalysts to direct the pair’s immediate moves.
USD/JPY tracks Wall Street’s gains above 107.00, but buyers stay cautious ahead of BOJ
USD/JPY takes rounds to 107.40 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The mixed sentiment surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the US, China and Tokyo weighed on the pair at the week’s start.
Gold: Keeps the bounce off $1,700 amid risk-on sentiment
While keeping the latest recovery moves from $1,704.28, Gold prices rise to $1,728 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the bullion seesaws in the immediate range between $1,723.45 and $1,728.48.
WTI: Bulls defend $37 amid OPEC+ cuts optimism, API eyed
Following the solid comeback staged in the US last session, WTI (July futures on Nymex) bulls are taking a breather in early Asia, consolidating at higher levels above the 37 level. Focus remains on the risk trends and API Crude Stocks data.
Is the S&P 500 move back up the real deal?
The S&P 500 has performed well on Monday after having a tough ride at the end of last week. In the session on Monday, the main losers were once again oil and travel companies. On the upside pharma stocks rose well but the outperforming sector was telecoms.