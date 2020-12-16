US FDA says Pfizer vaccine vials hold extra doses, expanding supply – Politico

Politico came out with upbeat news for the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine watchers. The update over Pfizer-BioNTech covid vaccine, from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), suggests that the supply of scarce cure will be up 40% due to the company’s extra dosses in the vials.

“Those extra doses could be used, clearing up confusion that had caused some pharmacists to throw away leftover vaccine for fear of violating the rules the agency set last week,” said the FDA on Wednesday, per the news.

Market reaction

While the news offers extra strength to the market optimism, traders are currently concentrating on the US COVID-19 stimulus headlines with skeptic's eyes.