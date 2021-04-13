US FDA Official: Pause in use of J&J vaccine expected to be a matter of days

An official for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday that the recommended pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine is expected to be a "matter of days," per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"One death reported due to a rare blood clot after J&J vaccine, one patient is in critical condition."

"Health care providers who see with either a low blood platelet count or blood clots should establish whether an individual has recently been vaccinated."

"For people who got J&J COVID-19 vaccine more than a month ago, the risk of blood clot events is very low at this time."

"We are not seeing clotting events with low platelet count with covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna."

"Leading hypothesis is the J&J COVID-19 vaccine in very rare cases is causing an immune response that leads to these extremely rare blood clots."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.16% on the day at 4,134.