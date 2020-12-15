US FDA: No specific safety concerns with Moderna vaccine

In a recently published document, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) noted that they have not identified any specific safety concerns that would preclude the issuance of emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA further noted that the latest data supported a favourable safety profile. The FDA will be holding an Advisory Committee meeting on Thursday and announce its final decision.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following this development and the S&P 500 Futures were last seen gaining 0.68% on a daily basis at 3,664.