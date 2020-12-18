US FDA informs Moderna it will rapidly work towards its COVID-19 vaccine approval

The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has informed Moderna that it will rapidly work towards issuance of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine, per Reuters.

The FDA is expected to grant the EUA as early as Friday. This comes after an advisory panel on Thursday recommending the FDA issue an emergency use authorization.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson announced its first phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial ensemble is fully enrolled.

Market reaction

Amid fading Brexit deal hopes and extension of the US stimulus talks appears to bode ill for the markets.

The S&P 500 futures drop 0.17% while the US dollar bounces from multi-year lows, still holding below the 90 level.