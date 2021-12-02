US’ Fauci: No need to alter travel plans on Omicron covid risks

Anthony Fauci, Director at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease said on Thursday, the US doesn’t’ need to alter travel plans, in the face of the Omicron covid variant detected in the country.
He added that he hopes the US can end Omicron travel restrictions soon.
This comes after Reuters reported, citing sources, “US President Joe Biden's administration will extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through mid-March to address ongoing COVID-19 risks.”
Market reaction
The Asian stocks trade mixed while the S&P 500 futures add 0.56% on the day, pointing to some optimism.
The US dollar index drops 0.08% so far, tracking the yields lower.
