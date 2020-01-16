US farmers must restrain the US President to ensure the China-US trade deal can be implemented consistently - Hu Xijin

The signing of the US and Chinese trade-deal will bring some near-term stability to China’s trade outlook and financial markets in general. US farmers will surely be buffeted by the deal.

In response to Donald J. Trump tweeting earlier:

The farmers are really happy with the new China Trade Deal and the soon to be signed deal with Mexico and Canada, but I hope the thing they will most remember is the fact that I was able to take massive incoming Tariff money and use it to help them get through the tough times!

The Chief in Editor at the Global Times responded by saying: