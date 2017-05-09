US Factory Orders: Soft reading but steady improvement in business spending - Wells Fargo

US Factory Orders: Soft reading but steady improvement in business spending - Wells FargoBy Matías Salord
According to analysts from Wells Fargo, the 3.3% decline in factory orders for July is largely a reflection of a drop in aircraft orders following a surge in the prior month. They see that core orders and shipments still indicate steady improvement in business spending.
Key Quotes:
“The payback from June’s surge in aircraft orders was enough to pull the headline into negative territory, but ex-transportation orders were up 0.5 percent—the best month since January.”
“Inventories increased for a second-straight month; this is consistent with our expectation for inventories to be additive to growth in the second half. The fact that the inventory-toshipment ratio came down suggests the stockpiling is justified.”
“In a positive sign for future spending prospects, core capital goods orders also increased in July, growing 1.0 percent which puts the 3-month annualized rate for that series at 5.1 percent.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.