US: Factory Orders rose 1.8% in December vs. 1.2% expected

US Factory Orders rose more than expected in December.

US Dollar Index stays in positive territory below 98 mark.

Factory Orders in the US increased by 1.8%, or $8.6 billion, in December to $499.3 billion following November's decline of 1.2%, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Tuesday. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 1.2%.

"Shipments, up three consecutive months, increased $2.3 billion or 0.5% to $504.1 billion," the publication read. "This followed a 0.3% November increase. Unfilled orders, down three of the last four months, decreased $0.6 billion or virtually unchanged to $1,156.2 billion."

USD reaction

The USD largely ignored this data and the US Dollar Index was last up 0.12% on the day at 97.92.