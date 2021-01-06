US: Factory Orders rise by 1% in November vs. 0.7% expected

Factory Orders in US rose more than expected in November.

US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 89.50.

New orders for manufactured goods, Factory Orders, in the US rose by $5 billion, or 1%, to $487.2 billion in November, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Wednesday. This reading followed October's increase of 1.3% (revised from 1%) and came in better than the market expectation of 0.7%.

"New orders for manufactured durable goods in November, up seven consecutive months, increased $2.3

billion, or 1.0%, to $244.4 billion," the publication further revealed.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen gaining 0.12% on the day at 89.55.