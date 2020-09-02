US: Factory Orders increase by 6.4% in July vs. 6% expected

Factory Orders in the US rose more than expected in July.

US Dollar Index continues to climb higher toward 93.00.

New orders for manufactured goods, Factory Orders, in the US rose by $27.8 billion, or 6.4%, to $466.1 billion in July, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed on Wednesday.

This reading came in better than the market expectation of 6% and matched June's increase of 6.4% (revised from 6.2%).

"New orders for manufactured durable goods in July, up three consecutive months, increased $23.7 billion or 11.4% to $231.1 billion, up from the previously published 11.2% increase," the publication further read.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, continues to push higher after this data and was last seen gaining 0.53% on the day at 92.80.