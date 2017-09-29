US: Expectations of the next Fed chair have changed - BBH

US: Expectations of the next Fed chair have changed - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at BBH note that over the course of the month, the expectations of the next Fed chair have changed.
Key Quotes
“At the end of August, according to PredictIt, Cohn was just ahead of Yellen at 23 cents to 22 cents (to win a dollar if the person was the next Fed chair). His odds have fallen now to 18 cents. He trails Yellen, who stands at 32 cents now. She has not been above 33 cents this month. Warsh, in third place at the end of last month (at 15 cents), is now in first place at 35 cents, though off the recent peak of 48 cents.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.