US: Expectations of the next Fed chair have changed - BBH

Analysts at BBH note that over the course of the month, the expectations of the next Fed chair have changed.

Key Quotes

“At the end of August, according to PredictIt, Cohn was just ahead of Yellen at 23 cents to 22 cents (to win a dollar if the person was the next Fed chair). His odds have fallen now to 18 cents. He trails Yellen, who stands at 32 cents now. She has not been above 33 cents this month. Warsh, in third place at the end of last month (at 15 cents), is now in first place at 35 cents, though off the recent peak of 48 cents.”