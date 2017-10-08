US: Expect steady increase in producer prices - Nomura

US: Expect steady increase in producer prices - NomuraBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Nomura suggest that for July, consensus expects a steady increase in US core PPI after headline PPI increased 0.1% m-o-m in June, partly boosted by idiosyncratic factors related to holiday demand for certain food item prices.
Key Quotes
“Further, a 0.5% decrease in energy prices lowered the headline index. Core PPI (excluding food, energy and trade) increased by a modest 0.2%. Relevant components in June’s PPI report did not strongly boost core PCE—some financial service prices were up but medical care services prices, such as hospital inpatient care and physician care services, increased only moderately. For July, consensus expects a steady increase in core PPI. Although the top-line PPI may be lowered by volatile energy components again, steady increases in core PPI would suggest stable pace of pipeline price inflation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.