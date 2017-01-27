US: Expect Q4 GDP growth to post 2.1% number - BNPP

Analysts at BNP Paribas expects US GDP growth to register 2.1% q/q saar in Q4 2016, down from Q3 due, in part, to a slowdown in exports after their 10% q/q saar blowout in that quarter.

Key Quotes

“Our forecast implies average growth to have improved in H2 to 2.8% q/q saar from 1.1% q/q saar in H1. Consumption likely ticked down, but should remain solid and be the largest overall contributor to growth.”

“Our forecast implies 2016 annual average growth of 1.6% y/y (2.0% q4/q4).”