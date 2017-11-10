US: Expect above-trend GDP growth in H2 2017 – HSBC

Analysts at HSBC expect above-trend US GDP growth in H2 2017, supported by solid gains in business investment and consumer spending as Fed Chair Yellen said recent low inflation could be “transitory”.

Key Quotes

“Temporary disruption from hurricanes has started to fade

A series of severe hurricanes in August and September caused extensive property damage in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico, but the disruption to economic activity in these regions has started to diminish. We expect GDP growth to average 3.0% at an annual rate in the second half of 2017, supported by a revival in business investment spending and steady gains in consumer spending. We expect GDP growth to average 2.3% this year and 2.4% in 2018.”

“Low inflation remains a key focus for the FOMC