US: Existing-Home Sales subside 1.7% in August

US: Existing-Home Sales subside 1.7% in AugustBy Eren Sengezer
"Existing-home sales stumbled in August for the fourth time in five months as strained supply levels continue to subdue overall activity," the National Association of Realtors announced on Wednesday.
Key highlights:
- Last month's sales pace is 0.2 percent above last August, and is the lowest since then.
- Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist: Slump in existing sales stretched into August despite what remains a solid level of demand for buying a home
- Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist: Steady employment gains, slowly rising incomes and lower mortgage rates generated sustained buyer interest all summer long, but unfortunately, not more home sales
- Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist: Sales have been unable to break out because there are simply not enough homes for sale.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.