US: Existing-Home Sales slip 2.3% in April

"Stubbornly low supply levels held down existing-home sales in April and also pushed the median number of days a home was on the market to a new low of 29 days," said the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday.

Commenting on the report, "Last month's dip in closings was somewhat expected given that there was such a strong sales increase in March at 4.2 percent, and new and existing inventory is not keeping up with the fast pace homes are coming off the market," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said. "Demand is easily outstripping supply in most of the country and it's stymieing many prospective buyers from finding a home to purchase," he further added.