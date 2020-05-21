US: Existing Home sales plummet, but the worst is likely behind us – Wells Fargo

Data released on Thursday showed existing home sales tumbled 17% in April, the worst slide in ten years. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out the coronavirus crisis is presenting a major challenge for house buyers and sellers, however, they expect to see improvements soon, now that many areas have begun to reopen.
Key Quotes:
“A precipitous drop was largely expected, as social distancing and stay-at-home orders were in effect for most of March and April. Sales fell across the board with single-family and condo sales dropping 16.9% and 26.4%, respectively.”
“Every region saw a double-digit pullback in sales.”
“Widespread restrictions to contain the spread of the pandemic have been challenging for both buyers and sellers. Virtual tours and digital signings have been useful stop-gap measures. They were clearly not enough to avoid a sharp pullback in buying activity and new listings.”
“Despite the unprecedented disruption to buying and selling activity over the past two months, the median existing home price for all housing types rose to $286,800 and is up 7.4% over the year.”
“We do not expect that these rapid price gains are sustainable, as overall lower levels of activity will likely soon translate to more moderate price inflation.”
“While most areas of the country have now reopened, it will be a slow and gradual recovery. More optimistically, there are green shoots suggesting the housing market will help lead the recovery. Purchase mortgage applications dipped in late March and early April but have since steadily risen and are now down only 1.5% from their year ago level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retrates as China threatens to retaliate against the US
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 as China threatens to retaliate against the US if sanctions are imposed. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground. Earlier, US figures were mixed.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2250 amid a mix of concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2250 as US-Sino tensions weigh on the market mood. Concerns about negative rates in the UK limit the pound.
Bitcoin losing his anonymity because of Nakamoto?
Bitcoin's anonymity hasn't disappeared and it's impossible to know if Nakamoto is behind the 50 BTC transfer. Bitcoin loses ground in front of the Altcoins and drags the market down versus US dollar. Ripple shows a dual structure, suitable for going to the moon or to hell.
Gold extends slide, hits one-week lows near $1715
Gold prices turned sharply lower on Monday during the American session. XAU/USD dropped below $1730/oz and tumbled to $1716, reaching the lowest level in a week.
WTI: Bulls take a breather on $34 after the 3% rally
Having hit the highest level in two months at 34.48, WTI (July futures on Nymex) has entered a phase of bullish consolidation, as the buyers gather pace for the next push higher.