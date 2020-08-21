US Existing Home Sales July Preview: Optimistic economy view with a mortgage

Existing home sales, 90% of the US housing market, will continue their recovery in July after the pandemic shutdown plunged May purchases to the lowest level in a decade. Returning employment and low financing costs support purchases. Markets and the dollar are unlikely to be moved by the July housing figures, Joseph Trevisani, an analyst FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“Previously occupied homes sales are expected to jump 14.7% to an annual rate of 5.38 million following June’s 4.72 million rate and two months after May’s 3.91 million pandemic bottom.”
“The decision to buy a home, for most Americans their largest and longest financial transaction, reflects more than anything else, their long-term view of the labor market. Low mortgage rates provide added incentive but they cannot replace employment and employment prospects as the deciding factor in assuming a 30-year mortgage.”
“If the July forecast at 5.38 million is accurate it would put the sales rate just 6% below its 13-year high of 5.72 million in February. With a 10.2% unemployment rate, 15 million people collecting unemployment insurance and millions of others receiving government assistance that is a rather astonishing figure.”
“Housing has never been a market or dollar moving statistic if for no other reason that its information is more than a month old. That is not going to change on Friday. But with the state of the US economic recovery much in doubt, a good sales number is an energetic vote in favor of stronger growth.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data
US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.
GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100
GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.
Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs
Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.