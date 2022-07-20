- Existing Home Sales in the US fell sharply in June.
- US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate below 107.00.
Existing Home Sales in the US declined for the fifth straight month in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million, the National Association of Realtors reported on Wednesday. Sales were down 5.4% and 14.2% on a monthly and yearly basis, respectively.
Further details of the report revealed that the median price for Existing Home Sales rose by 13.4% from one year ago to $416,000, marking a new all-time high.
Market reaction
These figures don't seem to be having a significant impact on the dollar's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was posting small daily gains at 106.80.
