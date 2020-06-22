US Existing Home Sales: A sharp decline in May, but a rebound is expected in June – Wells Fargo

Data released on Monday showed the Existing Home Sales tumbled 9.7% in May to 3.91million (annual). Analysts at Wells Fargo point out May existing home sales reflected activity during the latter half of March and the month of April, or the period when much of the economy was shut down. They expect a rebound in June in sales.
Key Quotes:
“Sales of single-family homes fell 9.4% and sales of condos & co-ops dropped 12.8%. May marks the third consecutive monthly drop for these three series and is also likely the near-term low. Overall sales are down 26.6% from the same month last year.”
“The National Association of Realtors tracks completed transactions, or closings, which tend to lag purchase contracts by 30 to 45 days. That means May existing home sales reflect activity during the latter half of March and the month of April, or the period when much of the economy was shut down and many state prohibited home showings.”
“We expect existing home sales to rebound in June. Low mortgage rates, a buoyant stock market and the big bounce back in May nonfarm payrolls all suggest that home buying should be less impacted than many other types of economic activity. Past experience suggests that a nesting effect kicks in during times of national trauma, resulting in increased home sales and more spending on home improvements. The early evidence supports this notion.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1250
The EUR/USD pair has accelerated its recovery on the back of upbeat US Consumer Confidence and Wall Street’s positive tone. US data, on the other hand, disappointed with Existing Home Sales down by 9.7% in May.
GBP/USD resumes advance amid a better market mood
GBP/USD trades at fresh daily highs in the 1.2440 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased with the US positive opening. Hopes about the UK’s economic reopening help Pound.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.
Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.
WTI appreciates beyond $40 and approaches multi-month highs
Front-month WTI futures have appreciated more than 2% on Monday to reach prices above $40, reaching prices only a few cents short of June 8 high at $40.40.