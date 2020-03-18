The White House and equity firms are determined to keep the NYSE in operation according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin though hours could be restricted if the occasion warranted, Joseph Trevisani from FXStreet reports.

Key quotes

“United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin told a press conference in Washington, D.C. that the government has no plans to close the equity markets.”

“‘We absolutely believe in keeping the markets open,’ he said. ‘Americans need to have access to their money’. A reduction in hours is possible he noted, though it is not clear what a shortened day might be.”