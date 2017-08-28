US: Equities recouped the previous week's losses - BBH

US equities recouped the previous week's losses, but it needs to continue to rally another percent next week if it is going to extend its advancing streak to a sixth consecutive month, explains the research team at BBH.

Key Quotes

“The S&P 500 gapped higher on August 22 but ran into sellers a little above 2450. The technical indicators are supportive, but we suspect there may be another attempt to fill the gap, which is found roughly between 2430.6 and 2433.7. The Russell 1000 Value Index rose about 0.9% last week. It was the biggest weekly advance since April. The Russell 1000 Growth Index rose 0.75%. It is the largest gain in a month. The technical indicators of the Value Index look more constructive than the Growth Index.”