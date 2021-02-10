US equities: Quite powerful amid tremendous liquidity – Morgan Stanley

The US equity markets, including the S&P 500 index, are going quite strong amid ample liquidity, Michael Wilson, Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in an interview with CNBC TV late Tuesday.

Key quotes

The January pullback was " ... brief, so if you blinked you missed it"

"That looks like that was it for now, and I mean, the markets are quite powerful at the moment, and they have been."

“There’s tremendous liquidity, there’s a very good and very understandable story behind the scenes. Meaning, we’ve got a strong economic recovery that’s visible to everyone. “

“The earnings the market remains in an “a bit of a fragile state,” and warned that leverage swirling in the system could make pullbacks of 3% or 5% more of the norm.”

