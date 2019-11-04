US Envoy: US Pres. Trump invites Southeast Asian leaders to visit US for a special summit

The Trump envoy, at the Summit, decried Chinese “intimidation” in South China Sea.

Meanwhile, the Asian leaders had convened the Summit to finalize an Asia-wide trade deal at in Bangkok.

“Southeast Asian leaders met in Thailand hope to make progress on the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) - which would comprise 16 countries that account for a third of global gross domestic product and nearly half the world’s population”, per Reuters.

The above headlines had virtually no impact on the market sentiment, which remains buoyed by the US-China trade deal hopes. USD/JPY trades better bid around 108.20 while the S&P 500 futures rise +0.23% to 3,070 levels.