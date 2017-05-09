US envoy to UN Haley: Iran nuclear deal was designed to be 'too big to fail'By Eren Sengezer
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley recently have her remarks, with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Iran nuclear deal 'very flawed and very limited agreement', Iran caught in multiple violations
- An unwillingness to challenge Iranian behavior for fear of damaging deal 'that gets to the heart of the threat' it poses to U.S. National Security
- Iran nuclear deal was designed to be 'too big to fail'
- Iran's leaders want to use the nuclear deal 'to hold the world hostage to its bad behavior'
- If Trump tells Congress that Iran not complying with nuclear deal, it does not mean U.S. withdrawing from the nuclear agreement
