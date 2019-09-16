US envoy to UN: Emerging information on Saudi attacks point to Iran

Kelly Craft, the United States' new Ambassador to the United Nations, recently crossed the wires saying that they told the UN Security Council that the emerging information on attacks on Saudi oil facilities indicated that the responsibility lied with Iran and added that there was no evidence of Yemen's involvement.

On the same subject, "We're still assessing what happened and who's responsible for the attacks. Once this has been established we will discuss with our partners how to proceed in a responsible manner," Britain's UN Ambassador Karen Pierce told the council.

In the meantime, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last seen trading at $60.75, adding 10.7% on a daily basis.