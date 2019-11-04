US envoy O'brien: We're close to phase one agreement on trade with China

While speaking at the ASEAN-US summit in Bangkok on Monday, Robert O’Brien, the current United States (US) National Security Advisor and the US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, said that they were close to finalizing the phase one of the trade agreement with China.
These comments seem to be helping the market sentiment remain positive on Monday. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 2% on the day and the S&P 500 Futures was up 0.5% to confirm the upbeat mood.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto high ground amid trade optimism, upbeat data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, amid hopes that the US and China may strike a deal later this month. Markit's Manufacturing PMIs marginally beat expectations. ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI
GBP/USD has kicked off the week above 1.29, holding onto its range. The latest UK elections opinion polls have been showing an ongoing lead for the Conservatives. UK Construction PMI met expectations with 44.2 points.
USD/JPY: Recovery continues amid confident investors
Positive developments between the US and China lifted the market’s mood. Dollar’s weakness puts at doubt a stronger recovery in USD/JPY. USD/JPY extends recovery from the 50% retracement of its October rally.
Gold: Under pressure around $1513 amid mixed trade headlines
Mixed sentiment concerning the US-China trade deal seems to limit the market’s recent momentum, which in turn stops gold from extending its latest run-up. Gold stops three-day-old run-up.
Bitcoin falls into a well of shrinking volatility
Starting the trading week, we assume that the market sees no signs of significant technical changes. The crypto market suffers when the price stagnates.