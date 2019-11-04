US envoy O'brien: We're close to phase one agreement on trade with China

While speaking at the ASEAN-US summit in Bangkok on Monday, Robert O’Brien, the current United States (US) National Security Advisor and the US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, said that they were close to finalizing the phase one of the trade agreement with China.

These comments seem to be helping the market sentiment remain positive on Monday. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 2% on the day and the S&P 500 Futures was up 0.5% to confirm the upbeat mood.