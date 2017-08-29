US Envoy: North Korea missile test "another provocation" - RTRS

US Envoy: North Korea missile test "another provocation" - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reports comments from the US disarmament ambassador, Robert Wood, as he spoke before a session of the UN sponsored Conference on Disarmament.
Key Quotes:
“It’s another provocation by North Korea, they just seem to continue to happen. This is a big concern of course to my government and to a number of other governments.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.