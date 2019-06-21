US envoy for Iran: Important we do eveyrthing we can to deescalate Iran's tensions

U.S. Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, crossed the wires in the last minutes, reiterating that it was important for them to do everything they can to deescalate Iran's tensions.

"Iran is responsible for escalating tensions in the region, and continue to reject diplomatic overtures to reduce tensions in the region," Hook said and added: "Our diplomacy does not give Iran the right to respond with military force, Iran needs to meet our diplomacy with diplomacy."

Major equity indexes in the U.S. may react negatively to the lack of progress to ease the tensions in the Middle East and the S&P 500 Futures was last down 0.26% on the day.