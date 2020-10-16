US Elections: COVID-19 being fresh in memory seems to benefit Biden – Danske Bank

Strategists at Danske Bank take a close look at COVID-19’s role in the swing states as Trump’s coranavirus infection is set to raise COVID-19 attention after downward trend. Former Vice-President Joe Biden maintains his large lead in national and opinion polls against Trump.
Key quotes
“Dividing states on who won the 2016 election shows how the virus has since June taken a much larger toll on Trump states compared with Clinton states. The handling of COVID-19 underscores the issue of Republican decentralisation. The decentralization agenda has lead the Trump administration to leave much of the COVID-19 handling to each state which has caused some unintended side effects.
“The handling has left the general public dissatisfied with 61% of US adults deeming that the US has not done enough to control the outbreak. Although the view is heavily skewed towards people leaning Biden, 30% of people leaning Trump share this dissatisfied view.”
“Generally the swing states have been hit harder by COVID-19 compared to the state average, which seems to have benefited Biden. In Arizona Biden is leading by 2.7pp, in Iowa Biden is leading by 1.2pp, in Florida Biden is leading by 3.7pp, in Wisconsin Biden is leading by 6.3pp and in Nevada Biden is leading by 4.2pp. All the above mentioned states share the common trait that Biden was either neck and neck with Trump or behind in polls back in March, but has now gained at least 2pp and is now leading in many of the states comfortably.”
“Looking at prediction markets, Joe Biden’s probability of winning has increased after the first presidential TV debate and Trump being infected. Since our last edition, Connecticut has gone from leaning Biden to likely Biden. Minnesota is now a toss-up from leaning Biden, this could just be a minor fall out in a state with very infrequent polls.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1700 amid surging eurozone coronavirus cases
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, consolidating Thursday's losses. Eurozone coronavirus cases continue rising and weighing on the common currency. US fiscal stimulus remains in doubt ahead of the elections and retail sales are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles under 1.2900 ahead of PM Johnson's Brexit decision
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, down on the day. UK PM Johnson's decision on whether to continue or abandon Brexit talks is highly anticipated. EU leaders refused to accelerate talks and asked the UK for more concessions. British COVID-19 cases are rising.
Gold stuck in range above $1900 ahead of US data
Gold trades in a narrow range above $1900 ahead of key US data. The spot fades upside momentum while stepping back from the intraday high of $1,910.72. 200-bar EMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement of September’s downside limit immediate upside.
Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency.
WTI under pressure after hanging man candle
WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure. The black gold has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00. As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside.