US election: Trump leads in Pennsylvania with 89% of votes tallied, 50.5% vs. 48.2%

US President Donald Trump has 50.5% and former Vice President Joe Biden has 48.2% in the battleground state of Pennsylvania with 89% of votes tallied so far, Reuters reported, citing the latest data from Edison Research.
Market reaction
The S&P 500 futures retreated modestly from daily highs on this headline and was last seen gaining 1.4% on the day at 3,485. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is down 0.85% on a daily basis at 92.68.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
