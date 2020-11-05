US election: Trump leads in Pennsylvania with 89% of votes tallied, 50.5% vs. 48.2%

US President Donald Trump has 50.5% and former Vice President Joe Biden has 48.2% in the battleground state of Pennsylvania with 89% of votes tallied so far, Reuters reported, citing the latest data from Edison Research.

Market reaction

The S&P 500 futures retreated modestly from daily highs on this headline and was last seen gaining 1.4% on the day at 3,485. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is down 0.85% on a daily basis at 92.68.