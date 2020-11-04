US election: Trump leads in Pennsylvania with 80% of votes tallied, 53.4% vs. 45.3%

US President Donald Trump has 53.4% and former Vice President Joe Biden has 45.3% in Pennsylvania with 80% of expected votes tallied so far, Reuters reported, citing Edison Research.

"In Georgia, with 93% of estimated votes tallied, Trump has 50.3% and Biden has 48.5%," Edison Research further noted. "In Wisconsin, with 99% of expected votes tallied so far, Biden has 49.4% and Trump has 48.8%."

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump's campaign announced that they will immediately request a recount in Wisconsin, citing irregularities in several counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results.

Market reaction

These developments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 2.87% on the day at 3,465.