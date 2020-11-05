US Election: Trump leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia with 89% and 95% votes tallied

US President Donald Trump maintains his lead over rival former Vice President Joe Biden in Pennsylvania as well as Georgia, with 89% and 95% of the respective votes counted so far, according to Edison Research.

Trump has 50.7% while Biden has 48.1% of votes in Pennsylvania while in Georgia, the support for the President stands at 49.7%. Democrat Biden enjoys 49.1% of the votes.

On Wednesday night in the US, Joe Biden was predicted to have won Michigan and Wisconsin.

However, the Trump campaign is filing legal suits to halt vote counts in battleground states, such as Pennsylvania and Georgia, which could lead to a potentially contested election.

Market reaction

The US dollar index was last seen trading at 93.36, modestly flat on the day while holding the lower ground.