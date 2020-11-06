US Election: Trump closes in with 98% of estimated voted tallied in Georgia, Trump 49.4% vs. Biden 49.3%

The latest election updates from Edison Research showed that after 94% of estimated votes tallied in Pennsylvania, President Trump sees a narrow lead at 49.8% vs. Biden 48.9%, per Reuters.

Trump’s lead is falling fast in Pennsylvania. It's down to 53,221, as of writing, BBC News reports.

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General said that the vote count results will be soon while speaking to MSNBC.

In Arizona, 86% of estimated votes tallied revealed that the support for Biden stands at 50.4% while that for Trump at 48.3% (gained 0.1% point).

Its neck-to-neck in Georgia, with 98% of estimated votes counted. Trump at 49.4% vs. Biden 49.3%. Most counties are reporting 99-100%.

Its worth noting, however, that Trump has lost his legal suit to halt the Philadelphia County Board of Elections from counting ballots.

Market reaction

The US dollar index is gaining ground across the board, now trading near 92.81. The spot hit two-week lows of 93.49 on US election jitters and dovish Fed.

