US election: Trump campaign to immediately request a recount in Wisconsin

US President Donald Trump's campaign said that they will immediately request a recount in Wisconsin and added that the vote has not been finalized yet, as reported by Reuters.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement. "The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

Earlier in the day, Joe Biden's campaign said that they have already won Wisconsin. According to the Associated Press' latest available data, Biden is up 49.6% to 48.9% in the state with 95% of expected votes tallied.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this headline and was last seen posting small daily gains at 93.44.