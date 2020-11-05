US election: Pennsylvania has major votes to count, Trump fades the lead in Georgia

The latest update from the US 2020 presidential elections suggests the Donald Trump & Company has only a mild lead over their Democratic rivals. With nearly 98% votes already counted by the end of Thursday, Republicans have around 49.5% marks versus Joe Biden’s army holding close to 49.3% votes, as per Edison/Reuters research.
Chatters over Georgia’s Senate faceoff and a delay in the final decision until January have been making rounds. Bloomberg said, “If Biden wins the presidency and Democrats win both of Georgia’s runoffs, the tie-breaking vote in the Senate would be held by Kamala Harris, as vice president. This would give Democrats full control of government -- albeit by the slimmest of margins -- since they also managed to hang on to control of the House.”
Elsewhere, Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of the State from Pennsylvania, recently crossed wires while saying, “Majority of ballots will be counted by Friday.” The diplomat also mentioned that military and overseas votes will be counted right through to Tuesday next week.
Check live updates for the 2020 US elections here.
Market implications
Although investors are banking on the GOP Senate, a delay in the decision is something that pokes the market bulls. That said, Wall Street marked another notable uptrend by the end of Thursday’s closing with the S&P 500 being nearly 2% away from the record high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
