The state of Nevada will not resume counting votes until 0900 PST (1700 GMT) on Thursday, Reuter reported on Wednesday, citing Edison Research.

The latest data shows that President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are tied at 49% in the state with 85% of estimated votes tallied so far.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported the absentee ballot results in Green Bay, Wis., are delayed due to an issue with one of the vote-counting machines.

Market reaction

This development doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.3% on the day at 93.60.